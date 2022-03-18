AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TFI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

