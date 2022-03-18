AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.30 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.