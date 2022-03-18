AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.36 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.48. 1,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $268.51 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

