AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $6.37 Million Stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 2.91% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMLV traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $115.31. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.61. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $122.19.

