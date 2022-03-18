AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 18,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,114. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

