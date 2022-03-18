AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 973 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,566. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $288.78 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.38.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

