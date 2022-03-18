AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Stock Price Up 2.4%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 3,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 26,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.

