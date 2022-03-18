AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of AES traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 8,651,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -96.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

