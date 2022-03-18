Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $46.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

