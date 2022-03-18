Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 32,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,476,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $344.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

