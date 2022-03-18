Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 531 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

