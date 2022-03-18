Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

NYSE:CLX opened at $132.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

