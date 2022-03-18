Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $3.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. 860,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,068. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

