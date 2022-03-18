Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

A stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $137.66. 7,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $151.87. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.