Agree Realty Co. (ADC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 138.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $6,118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Agree Realty by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

