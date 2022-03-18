Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

