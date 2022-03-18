Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

AIRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71. Airsculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

