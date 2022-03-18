Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.61 ($25.95).

ETR AIXA opened at €19.76 ($21.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.80. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €14.82 ($16.29) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($29.23). The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

