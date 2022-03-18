Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ALEX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,262,000 after acquiring an additional 271,827 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 166,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

