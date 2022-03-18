Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $4.88 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $227.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00190255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00025914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00385616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,062,399,536 coins and its circulating supply is 6,627,045,882 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

