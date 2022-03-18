Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

ANCTF stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

