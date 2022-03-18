Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.17.

ATD opened at C$52.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$55.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.98%.

