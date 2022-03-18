ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

ALE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.07. 372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

