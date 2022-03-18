Allied Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $12.53 on Friday, hitting $431.88. 15,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,506. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

