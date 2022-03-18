Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Sysco by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,582 shares of company stock worth $9,450,981. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. 160,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.