Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 797 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,963,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.31 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

