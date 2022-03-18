Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $109.58 and last traded at $109.97. 1,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 428,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

