Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,380.74.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,676.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,692.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2,806.59. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,996.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.