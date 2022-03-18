Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 20,000 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
