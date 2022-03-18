Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 20,000 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.