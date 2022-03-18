Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.71. 234,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

