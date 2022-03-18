American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.94 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.