American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

