American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EchoStar by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 62,787 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 1,426.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

