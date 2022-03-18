American International Group Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atrion by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Atrion during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 74.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

ATRI opened at $749.70 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $673.40 and its 200 day moving average is $701.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

