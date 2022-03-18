American International Group Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 127.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 272.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1,881.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $3,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

DDS opened at $278.86 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.