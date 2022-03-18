American International Group Inc. Has $584,000 Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Impinj by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 77.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,900. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

