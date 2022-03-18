American International Group Inc. Has $596,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 29.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

DNMR opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.78. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

