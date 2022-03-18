American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NOW worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NOW by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NOW by 46.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in NOW by 298.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NOW by 121.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

DNOW opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

