American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 51.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AIV. StockNews.com cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.54 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Apartment Investment and Management (Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.