AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after buying an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after buying an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $24,601,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,970,000 after buying an additional 170,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

