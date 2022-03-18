AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AMETEK by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after buying an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,779,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $148.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

