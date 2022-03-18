Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.52. The stock had a trading volume of 462,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 16,500 shares valued at $1,715,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,724,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

