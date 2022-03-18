Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,308,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Insmed by 92.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Insmed by 24.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 126.4% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 557,667 shares during the period.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Insmed has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

