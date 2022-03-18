Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.