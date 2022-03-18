Analysts Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.46 Million

Brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $101.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.07 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $97.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $418.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.33 million to $421.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $425.98 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $431.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,210,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 110,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

SKT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 2,012,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $22.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

