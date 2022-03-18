Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Agiliti reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,084 shares of company stock worth $3,780,015.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $6,647,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Agiliti by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Agiliti by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

