Analysts Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of BBWI traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,423,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,785. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

