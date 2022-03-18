Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 755,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 190,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

