Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 33.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 71,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,036. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.