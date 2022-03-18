Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $74.59 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

